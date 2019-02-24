|
Louise "Granny" Cooley
Shepherdsville - Ms. Louise (Edlin) Cooley, age 91 of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on February 22, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Louisville, KY on August 22, 1927 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Harley and Lena (Harshfield) Edlin. She was the Matriarch of the family who was known for her tenacious spirit and being a caregiver to all. She loved the fried chicken at Catholic picnics, playing bingo on Friday nights and was famous for her Pecan Pies.
She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Tom Cooley; brothers, Harley "Jake" Edlin and Clarence "Jiggs" Edlin, sisters, Geneva Underwood and Lila Hester-Winfield.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving spouse, Edward "Poppey" Vittitoe; "daughter", Marlene Smith (Mike); niece Vanessa Carroll (Bill); grandchildren, Kimberly Buechel (Josh), Paul Pinson (Hillary), Carley Smith (Sarah), Sloane Carroll; great-grandchildren, Jonah and Myles Buechel, Caroline Smith, Mark Murphy; stepchildren, Jeannie Hayes (Don), Paula Test (Mark), Sandy Allgeier (Danny), Pat Vittitoe (Pattie); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Family request donations be made to Norton's Pavillion Hosparus Care unit HICC.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019