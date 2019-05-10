|
Louise Dillender
Okolona - Mrs. Louise Glenn Dillender, age 74, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2019. Mrs. Dillender was born on April 23, 1945 in Louisville, KY to the late Byron and Mamie (Grinstead) Reader. Mrs. Dillender was a homemaker and member of Community Church of Christ. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 46 years, William Dillender; children, Melinda Heavrin (John) and John Dillender; grandchildren, Nathan and Elizabeth; brother, Bobby Jo Grinstead (Artie); aunt, Captola Ward; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 1-8 pm and Tuesday from 12 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019