Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Elizabeth Neff



Louisville - Louise Elizabeth Neff (Klein), 87, of Louisville, KY, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband A.Phillip Neff and son Mitchell. Louise is survived by daughter, Lisa Neff-Callahan (Michael) and son-in-law, Jim Cover. There will be no services. Expressions of sympathy can be made to: Hosparus of Louisville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store