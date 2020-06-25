Louise Foreman
Louise Foreman

Louisville - 91 passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

She was a lifetime member of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hill (Michael); daughter in law, Jackie Foreman; grandchildren, Cheyann Pope (Eric), LaTashia Coward (Tracy), Demetria Caldwell (Patrick), Ramandan Hill (Holly), Michael Hill Jr. (Jill), Andre Dulaney (Kelly) and Derrick Dulaney (Shalonda) ; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
