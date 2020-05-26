Louise Jones CrutcherLouise J. Crutcher, artist, mother, and wife, passed away peacefully after a stroke on May 24th. She was born on September 23th, 1940 in Louisville, KY to the late Louise Fitzhugh and Nathaniel Barnett Jones. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, she met and married the love of her life, the late Carlile D. Crutcher. Louise was an accomplished artist, avid world traveler, and a voracious reader. Her gallery on Bardstown road showcased her incredible art. She will be remembered and loved by her children Nathaniel, Edith and Henry. She was the adored grandmother to six grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life, to be announced at a later date. Please plant a tree in her memory.