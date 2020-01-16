Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Ave
Louise K. Anderson Obituary
Louise K. Anderson

LOUISVILLE - 83, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Anderson, Jr.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Karen Thomas (Roy).

Her visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or the Animal Care Society.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and thankfulness to Louise's longtime friend and caregiver, Mary Ford.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
