Louise K. Williams
Louisville - Louise K. Williams, 90, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Baptist Health of Louisville. Louise was born in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Wilfred O. and Rosa Kaufman on June 6, 1930.
She was a graduate of Nazareth School of Nursing and worked many years as an R.N., retiring from GE as an occupational nurse. She was a longtime associate of the Elk's Women's Auxiliary and member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond C. Williams and their two sons, Raymond Barry Williams and Leonhard Vincent Williams; brothers, James Brice, Raymond and Vincent Kaufman; sisters, Doris Martynak and Margaret Wall.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Mark Williams (Libby) and Robert Daryl Williams (Donna); two grandchildren, Nicholas Williams and Jennifer Williams; sisters, Katie Young and Patricia Cooley.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Louisville - Louise K. Williams, 90, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Baptist Health of Louisville. Louise was born in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Wilfred O. and Rosa Kaufman on June 6, 1930.
She was a graduate of Nazareth School of Nursing and worked many years as an R.N., retiring from GE as an occupational nurse. She was a longtime associate of the Elk's Women's Auxiliary and member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond C. Williams and their two sons, Raymond Barry Williams and Leonhard Vincent Williams; brothers, James Brice, Raymond and Vincent Kaufman; sisters, Doris Martynak and Margaret Wall.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Mark Williams (Libby) and Robert Daryl Williams (Donna); two grandchildren, Nicholas Williams and Jennifer Williams; sisters, Katie Young and Patricia Cooley.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.