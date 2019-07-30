Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise S. Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise S. Hunt Obituary
Louise S. Hunt

Louisville - 97, widow of Vernal O Hunt, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY.

Louise was the daughter of the late Beeler and Virginia Whitlock. She grew up in Gravel Switch, KY.

Louise (Mawmaw) and Vernal (Granddaddy) were the former owner/operators of Hunt's Restaurant on Southside Drive. Along with running their restaurant, the couple spent many days at Churchill Downs with their race horses.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Foster Whitlock and sister, Marie Walsh.

She is survived by Rick Spears (Sherry), Cindy Eckenfels (Joe), Tara Wheatley, Tiffany Stone, Scott Franklin, Joey Eckenfels, Gary Hunt (Jean), Taylor Martin (James & Addison), along with many others.

Her funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman &Son, 7336 Southside Drive with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now