Louise S. Hunt
Louisville - 97, widow of Vernal O Hunt, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY.
Louise was the daughter of the late Beeler and Virginia Whitlock. She grew up in Gravel Switch, KY.
Louise (Mawmaw) and Vernal (Granddaddy) were the former owner/operators of Hunt's Restaurant on Southside Drive. Along with running their restaurant, the couple spent many days at Churchill Downs with their race horses.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Foster Whitlock and sister, Marie Walsh.
She is survived by Rick Spears (Sherry), Cindy Eckenfels (Joe), Tara Wheatley, Tiffany Stone, Scott Franklin, Joey Eckenfels, Gary Hunt (Jean), Taylor Martin (James & Addison), along with many others.
Her funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman &Son, 7336 Southside Drive with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019