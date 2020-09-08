Louise Spradling CaldwellLouisville - 85, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.Her home was always filled with beautiful things that she collected - often the work of local craftspeople - while traveling.She read the local paper and the New York Times daily. A lifelong Democrat, she'd requested her ballot to vote in November. She dressed to the nines, especially for church, which was for her a lifelong source of friendship and support. She was a selfless caregiver for 12 years to her husband after he lost his sight. Most of all, she enjoyed her family, who shall miss her sweet smile, her endlessly generous spirit, her lovely handwriting on so many thoughtful cards.Born in Waurika, OK in 1934, she grew up in Oklahoma City where she met her high school sweetheart, Max, at a student council meeting. They married and lived in several places across the U.S. She wrote and edited Christian education materials for children, publishing several books through Broadman Press during her career. Her joy was to lead conferences for children's Sunday School teachers, sharing her talents and insights.She remained close to her Oklahoma family over the years, especially her younger brother, Roy, his wife, children and grandchildren. She raised two red-headed, opinionated children, and later enjoyed the company of their four red-headed, mostly easy-going, grandsons.She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Caldwell Giles (Steve) of San Jose, CA; son Christopher Caldwell (Jeanne) of Louisville; grandsons Daniel Giles (Anna Marie) of Raleigh, NC, Dylan Giles of Providence, RI, Carter Caldwell (Caitlin McCarthy) of Chicago, IL, and Langdon Caldwell of Louisville; her sister-in-law, Sondra Spradling of Oklahoma City, OK, as well as nine nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Max L. Caldwell, her father Royal Fredrick Spradling, mother Bertha Butler Spradling, and her brother Roy Spradling.The family plans to gather post-pandemic to spread Louise and Max's ashes at a place in the Smoky Mountains that was dear to them. Donations in Louise's memory may be made to Simmons College of Kentucky, an HBCU that was near to her heart.Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.