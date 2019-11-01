|
Louise Sweeney
Louisville - After 99 years as a proud native of Kentucky, Louise Sweeney passed away on October 27, 2019.
Mildred Louise Collins was born on July 27, 1920 in Owensboro Kentucky, graduating from Davis County high school in 1939 and later marrying her high school sweetheart, Herman Sweeney, on November 30, 1939. During her professional career Louise worked as a secretary at a brokerage firm in Louisville. Louise and Herman were longtime members of Highland Baptist Church, and later members of Broadway Baptist Church to be closer to the services.
Around her 90th birthday, Louise move to Great Falls, Montana to be near her sister, Ruby Crawford, and family. After Ruby's husband passed, Ruby and Louise moved to Utah to be near her niece (Suzan Crawford) and family. Into her last days, family remained very important to Louise.
Louise was preceded in death by her six siblings and her husband of 66 years. Louise and Herman were surrounded by her numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her their "second mom." For all who knew her as family, we will fondly cherish her sense of humor, her embracing southern hospitality, her love of Coke-A-Cola and her love for all of us.
On November 6th, at Highlands Funeral Home, viewing will be held at 11am, followed by the service at noon and interment at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Special and loving thank you to her caregivers at South OgdenPost Acute, Legacy House and Summit Hospice.
Please do not send flowers, choose instead.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019