Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Louisville - Louise Thompson, 89, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Louise was born in Center, Kentucky to the late Maurice and Lucy Simmons. She was a devoted member to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and member of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered as a loving and compassionate Mother, Mammie, Sister, and Aunt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Thompson; and granddaughter, Kimberley Louise Martin.

Survivors include her sons, Bobby (Teresa) Martin of Glasgow, Terry (Vickie) Martin of Shepherdsville and Gary (Jean Ann) Martin of Simpsonville; grandsons, Kerry Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Todd Von Allmen, John Clay Gabbard; granddaughters, Becky Volz and Brooke Martin; siblings, Terrell Simmons of Louisville, Patsy Russell of Savoyard and Maurice Simmons of Glasgow; 12 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road - Louisville. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow. She will be laid to rest at the Asbury-Center Cemetery 2 p.m. EST Monday.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
