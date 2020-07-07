Lovell A. Bush
Louisville - BUSH, LOVELL A., 91, peacefully passed away from this life on July 7, 2020. He was born April 15, 1929 in Louisville, KY.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Martha; and his parents Sally Lovell Bush and Alexander Bush.
He is survived by his two children, Greg Bush (Shelly) and Leslie Adams (Chuck), grandchildren, Madison (fiancé Alec) and Sydney Adams, and Alex and Darby Bush, and sister, Sandra Supinger. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends, coworkers and nieces and nephews.
Lovell graduated from Culver Academy, Louisville Male High School and received a BS Degree in Psychology and Minors in Math and Science from the University of Louisville. While in college, he took a job at Churchill Downs as a window teller for the Kentucky Derby. This began his love and career for the next 71 years. He would work many racetracks across the country and become the Director of Mutuels at 3 - Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, AR and Ellis Park in Evansville, IN. Lovell only missed 2 Kentucky Derbys, when Uncle Sam called his name and he joined the Marines from 1951-1953. He retired from Churchill Downs in 2018 at 89 years old.
Lovell enjoyed golfing, visiting with his family and giving treats to all his grand dogs. He will be remembered by all for his keen sense of organization and intelligence, love of Churchill Downs and the University of Louisville Cardinals, and love of his family.
His family would like to give a special thanks to the devoted and loving staff at The Forum at Brookside, who took such wonderful care of him before and during his recent illness.
Lovell was a member of St Pius X/John Paul II Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Rattermans Funeral Home - 12900 Shelbyville Road. Because of Covid-19, Masks are required to be worn inside.
Funeral Services will be privately held with the Family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund - https://pdjf.org/donate