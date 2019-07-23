Services
Lovie Thrasher


1929 - 2019
Lovie Thrasher Obituary
Lovie Thrasher

Louisville - Lovie Thrasher, 89, was born on November 24, 1929 in Clinton Co., KY to the late Herschel and Cora (Tuggle) Pennycuff and passed away on Monday July 22, 2019. She was a retired school teacher for the Jefferson Co. Public Schools and the former chaplain at Farmdale Towers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Oren D. Thrasher in 1996. Left to cherish her memory are her step son, Phillip Thrasher (Annetta); and a step daughter, Sylvia Richards; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hammrick, Matthew Thrasher, Aaron Thrasher (Brooke) and Laura McDavid (Dustin); and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Albany Memorial Cemetery in Clinton Co., KY. Memorial gifts may be made to the Gideon's.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
