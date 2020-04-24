Resources
Lowell W. Campbell U.s. (Ret.) Army Sr. Obituary
Lowell W. Campbell Sr., U.S. Army (Ret.)

Lowell W. Campbell, Sr., age 83, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2020.

Lowell, a Vietnam veteran, fought a 10-year battle against cancer.

Lowell married Carolyn (Daniel) on September 16, 1955, his 19th birthday.

Married just 64 years, 6 months and 10 days, Lowell left this world in the arms of his wife to the words "I love you". Lowell opened his tear-filled eyes and drifted softly into eternal life.

Lowell joins a son (Cliffy) & a daughter (Barbara Sue) along with his parents, his sisters, Teenie and Mable and a host of friends and loved ones in Heaven.

Left to continue in his image are: Lowell W. Campbell, Jr. (Sherry); Teresa L. Hofmann (Tony); Stephen J.B. Campbell (Daleny); 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held with full military honors at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
