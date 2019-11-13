Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2233 Woodbourne Ave.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2233 Woodbourne Ave.
Lowry Thurston Collins


1950 - 2019
Lowry Thurston Collins Obituary
Lowry Thurston Collins

Auburn, Maine - Louisville - Lowry Collins, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019.

She was born April 18, 1950 in Louisville, to the late Theodora Barret Collins and George Hunt Collins.

Lowry graduated from the Louisville Collegiate School where she served as class President in 1966, '67 and 68. Lowry was chairman of the field hockey team in '67 and '68. She was voted "Most Stylish" her senior year.

She attended Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and studied at the Sorbonne in Paris. She was a lifelong lover of the arts, and enjoyed dancing, writing poetry, and watching films.

Lowry leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Catherine Lee Lindblad and husband Gregory, Plaistow, New Hampshire; and Jacqueline Collins Richard and husband Titus, Los Angeles, California; grandchildren Kyle, Dylan, and Amy Lindblad & Fiona Richard; her brothers Barret, Shaver and Hunt Jr. and her faithful friend, Paul Jackman.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 20th at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2233 Woodbourne Ave. at 11:00AM. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00AM. Private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
