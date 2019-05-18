|
Lozetta Elizabeth Fehler
Louisville - 103, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, May 17, 2019.
She was a charter member of St. Polycarp and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church and quilting group. She was very active in her church and loved her church family. She retired from Brown Foreman. She has won numerous ribbons for her quilts and when she was 98 she won for original design a blue ribbon at the Ky. State Fair. She was an avid baseball fan of the Reds and the Cubs and a member of Red Hat's Society.
Lozetta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, George Fehler; daughters, Connie Harper and Georgia Ryan; sister, LaVerne Raque; brother, Ivo Hettich; grandchildren, David Ryan, Stephen Harper, and Oogie Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Davis and Vicki Mattingly (Joe Watson); her grandchildren, Leslie, Nancy, Chuck (Debbie), Lori H., Lori S., Michael (Kathleen), Tony (Diane), Donnie (Becky), Paul (Beth) and Marcia (Jamie); 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market Street Louisville, Ky. 40202
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019