Lt. Col. Anne C. Deaven Aus Retired
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lt.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt. Col. Anne C. Deaven, AUS, Retired

Louisville - Anne C. Deaven, Col. (nee Grawey), 98, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Parr's at Springhurst.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com for complete obituary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life KY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved