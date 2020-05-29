Lt. Col. Anne C. Deaven, AUS, Retired
Louisville - Anne C. Deaven, Col. (nee Grawey), 98, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Parr's at Springhurst.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life KY.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.