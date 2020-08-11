Lt Col Jack L. Duncan
Louisville - Lt Col Jack L Duncan, USA, Retired, 88, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Aug 7, 2020
Jack was born in Evansville, IN to the late Arnold and Josephine Duncan on Dec 1, 1931. He married Shirley Carnahan on July 18, 1953. After graduating Evansville Central HS class of 49, he earned his BS, CE at The University of Missouri School of Mines Rolla, Class of 62. During his career in the Army he was awarded the Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal w/6 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal and others.
Survivors include his wife Shirley, Children; Teressa Duffee (Mark), Cary Duncan (Sharon), Debra Coover (Rick), Michael Duncan & Larry Burkhead and Kevin Duncan, 13 grand-children, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, Brother in Law James Carnahan (Sue) and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday, August 17, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral home, 10304 Dixie Highway. Funeral services will be at noon at Newcomer followed by full military Honors at Kentucky Veterans Military Cemetery in Radcliff Kentucky at 2 p.m. Please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
