Resources
More Obituaries for Lt. Kellem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Marvin D. Kellem Iv

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. Col. Marvin D. Kellem Iv Obituary
Lt. Col. Marvin D. Kellem, IV

Louisville - Lieutenant Colonel Marvin D. Kellem, IV, a native of Louisville, KY and graduate of Manual High School, Western Kentucky University, and Kansas State University passed away February 29, 2020 in Arlington, VA at the age of 49.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Gathright; grandmother, Alice Kellem and grandfathers, Marvin Kellem, Jr. and James Edwards.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bonnie; children, Todne' and Cody; father, Marvin, III ( Vicky); sister, Erica (William) Beasley; brother, Carlo (LaToya); grandmother, Bobbie Edwards; stepfather, Jeffrey Gathright and a host of other family members.

Visitation: 10am-11:30am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Stithton Baptist Church, 95 Park Ave., Radcliff, KY 40160, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30am. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -