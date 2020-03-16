|
Lt. Col. Marvin D. Kellem, IV
Louisville - Lieutenant Colonel Marvin D. Kellem, IV, a native of Louisville, KY and graduate of Manual High School, Western Kentucky University, and Kansas State University passed away February 29, 2020 in Arlington, VA at the age of 49.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Gathright; grandmother, Alice Kellem and grandfathers, Marvin Kellem, Jr. and James Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bonnie; children, Todne' and Cody; father, Marvin, III ( Vicky); sister, Erica (William) Beasley; brother, Carlo (LaToya); grandmother, Bobbie Edwards; stepfather, Jeffrey Gathright and a host of other family members.
Visitation: 10am-11:30am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Stithton Baptist Church, 95 Park Ave., Radcliff, KY 40160, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30am. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020