Lt. Col. Stephen D. Green, USAF (Ret.)
San Antonio, TX - October 20, 1934 - November 25, 2019
Lt. Col. Stephen D. Green, USAF (Ret.), age 85, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas with his family at his side. Steve was born October 28, 1934 to Chloe Diehl and James E. Green in Winona, Minnesota. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and was a graduate of the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. Steve and Cheri Bradley were married in 1960, and had one son, Douglas. Steve served 22 years in the Air Force. During those years he had assignments in Labrador, Montana, North Dakota, Florida, Japan, Viet Nam, Texas, Germany, and the Pentagon. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 and made his home in San Antonio, Texas since.
After retirement from Military service, Steve owned a Dunhill Personnel Office. In 1986 he and Cheri opened Greenlight Antiques in San Antonio and continued there until 2002 when they closed the store. Since then they sold in many antique malls up until Steve's illness. His son and daughter-in-law continue to operate Greenlight Antiques in the Gruene Antique Mall, Gruene Texas.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, James Green and mother, Chloe Green Diehl. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years; son, Douglas Green (Robin); grandchildren, Stephanie Launiere (Tony) and Kevin Green; sisters, Carolyn Hutto and Susan Grissom (Steve); brother, Hugh Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019
12:00 NOON
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Green, Mike Gallagher, Bill Greenberg, Jack Vincent, Jim Ernst, and Jim Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or a .
Cheri would like to thank the caregivers and the staff at The Canyons of Stone Oak Memory Care for the wonderful care they provided to Steve.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019