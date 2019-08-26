|
Luceda Gibbs Humphreys Briley
Louisville - entered into the joy of the Lord on August 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Luceda lived her life the way she loved --- full and joyful! The Lord was always first in everything she did, giving, loving and laughing. She enjoyed gardening, her church and her family was her pride and joy, she always wanted to know that her children and grandchildren were "OK". Her favorite place to be and live for many years was Florida, she admired the ocean and enjoyed the warm climate. She retired from Coca Cola USA in Atlanta, GA.
Luceda was born on May 25, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Roy and Katherine Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Kenneth E. Humphreys, Jr.; her husband, Maurice Briley; her sister, Caroline Cameron; and her son-in-law, John Shergur.
Luceda is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Humphreys (Toni) and Pamela Shergur; brother, Edwin Gibbs (Peggy); grandchildren, Kenneth Humphreys, Amanda Humphreys, Samantha Humphreys, Christa Easthom, Bonnie Easthom, Jason Shergur (Charlotte), Heather Hutchins (Robert), Rachel Conrad (Adam); and 21 Great-Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Luceda to follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Floydsburg Cemetery, in Crestwood, KY.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to, Hirity "Tee" Gezahegn as her caregiver for this past year for all her love, care and compassion that she has given to Luceda.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Song Christian Fellowship, Harvest Fund (9310 Old Henry Road, Louisville, KY 40245).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019