Louisville - Lucille Cosby, SCN, 96, (formerly Sister Mary Ida) was born in Richmond, VA. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on Feb. 22, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 64 years.



Sister Lucille served in educational ministry in Louisville at St. Cecilia School where she taught second grade. She taught science to the upper grades at Good Shepherd in Frankfort, KY, St. Agnes in Uniontown, KY, Nazareth College, Nazareth, and Peninsula Catholic High in Newport News, VA.



From 1970-1987, Sister Lucille was a consultant and research director at Yale University in New Haven, CT.



She served her SCN Community as an assistant at Nazareth Villages, the SCN housing ministry. Sister Lucille assisted with SCN communications and served as director of the SCN corporate responsibility committee.



Sister Lucille is survived by her brother, Rev. Monsignor R. Roy Cosby, her sister Patricia Elizabeth Cosby, her extended family and by her religious community.



A prayer service will be held at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.



Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.



Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.