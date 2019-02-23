Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Lucille E. Luker

Shively - Lucille Egerton Luker, 92, of Shively, is reunited with her husband Arthur "Buddy" for the boating trip to last forever, after passing away at home on February 20, 2019.

Lucille leaves to cherish her memory her children, Patricia Willis (David), Mark Luker (Lynn) along with grandchildren Joseph Willis, Michael and Jason Luker, Jessica Clark (Chase) and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be a gathering on Sunday from 12-2 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hosparus of Louisville,

P. O. Box 35435, Louisville, KY 40232-9892.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
