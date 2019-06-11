Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
John Paul II
3042 Hikes Lane
Louisville, KY
More Obituaries for Lucille Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Gordon


Lucille M. Gordon
Lucille M. Gordon Obituary
Lucille M. Gordon

Louisville - 102, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She was born May 19, 1917 in Detroit, Michigan.

She was a Secular Franciscan.

She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Clifford Gordon in 1968.

Survived by her daughters, Judy Stammerman and husband Chris Leahy, Marilyn "Lindy" Hadorn and husband Ron; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 13, at John Paul II, 3042 Hikes Lane, Louisville, KY 40220. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
