Lucille (Lucy) Magdalyn Renn ThomasLouisville - Lucille (Lucy) Magdalyn Renn Thomas, 99 of Louisville, passed away August 11, 2020.She was born on October 4, 1920 to William J. & Anna C. Meyer Renn in Sellersburg, Indiana.In 1941, she worked at Jeff Boat Machine Company as an A-1 Welder during WWII, along with other strong and independent women known as "Rosie the Riveter" supporting the war effort.She was an avid bowler for over 30 years and bowled two 300 games. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending her beautiful flower gardens.She really enjoyed sports, especially the University of Louisville's Basketball and Football teams.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Vance L. Thomas; four brothers; five sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 10am until 11am, with services at 11am in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.