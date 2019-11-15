|
|
Lucille Peach Smith
Louisville - Lucille Peach Smith was born and raised in the community of Glensboro, KY and was the daughter of Samuel and Iva Mae Inman Peach. Lucille's father passed away when she was very young, so her mother remarried Ezra Shouse, who helped raise Lucille and her siblings in the town of Glensboro. Lucille moved to Louisville, KY shortly after her marriage in 1947, and resided in South Louisville with her husband of 63 years, Harold, raising their family there. She and Harold loved traveling the US and spent every summer planning their trips and driving across country to visit the places they both loved, especially the western part of the US. Their love for each other and their family was an inspiration to us all. Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Lee Smith, a son - Michael Lee Smith, her parents, and her brothers and sisters: William (Bill) Peach, Sarah Jane Peach Shouse, Luella Peach Grubbs, Georgia Peach Edberg, Donald E. Shouse and Della Mae Shouse.
Lucille was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and is survived by her five remaining children: Harold David Smith, James Alan Smith, Vicki Lynn Smith Morrison and her husband Larry, Jeffrey Lane Smith and his wife Missy, and Lora Lynn Smith. She loved and was loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Norman Smith and his children Christopher and Alicia | Heather Ells and her husband Anthony along with their children Nathan, Ashleigh, and Ryan | Kristi Moghaddam and her husband Ehsan along with their children Nicholas and Emily Rose | Lawrence Morrison, Jr. (Larry, Jr.) and Ollie | Samantha McCutchen and her husband Matthew along with their children Joseph, Braxden and Hartlyn | Michael Morrison and his children Cru and Mia | Katy Smith and Jacob Smith.
Visitation for Lucille will be held on Sunday, November 17th at the Arch L Heady Funeral Home located at 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 at Resthaven Cemetery between the hours of 2:00pm and 8:00pm. The funeral will also be held there on Monday, November 18th at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019