Lucille Raff Bederman
Louisville - Lucille Raff Bederman, 94 years old, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Baptist Hospital East. She was a feisty and wise member of the Greatest Generation, born in Louisville on June 30, 1924, raised during the Great Depression and World War II. In the 1930s, Lucille attended Englehardt Elementary school and graduated in 1941 from Girls High, which later became Manual High School.
She was predeceased by her father, Benjamin Louis Raff, a United States Navy veteran of World War I; and her mother, Selma Raff, both of Louisville, Kentucky. Predeceased by her beloved cousin, Donald Guss, who was also a member of the Greatest Generation and a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Sidney Bederman, an Air Force veteran of World War II. Childhood sweethearts, when Sidney was 6 and Lucille was 5, he would hold her hand to cross the street.
Dearly missed by two children, Eric Lamb (Helane) and Douglas Lamb (Patty) of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, George Lamb (Angela) of Louisville, Kentucky; Paul Lamb (Naomi) of Columbus, Ohio and Julie Lamb of Louisville, Kentucky, and; four great-grandchildren, Sarah and William Lamb of Louisville, Kentucky, and Simon and Emmett Lamb of Columbus, Ohio. She was so proud to build a beautiful family of four generations, one of the greatest joys of her life. She also lived to love three "last dogs ever."
Lucille Bederman was a life member of Hadassah and always supported her beloved synagogue, Adath Jeshurun, where she worked as a bookkeeper. For Lucille, this was an absolute "labor of love." As "Sweet Lu," "Bubby," mentor, or friend to people of all ages, Lucille was adored, and will be missed by many. Her family is thankful for all the kind people that helped take care of her during the last years and months. She lived in her own home on Tyler Lane, sharp as a tack and drinking coffee until just before her death.
Funeral services are to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 2926 Preston Highway. The family will also receive visitors at Congregation Adath Jeshurun with services from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. and condolence calls until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund or the Cantor's Discretionary Fund at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019