Lucille Richardson (LuLu) Ford
Louisville - Lucille (LuLu) passed away on March 22, 2020 at 87 years old. She was born on September 18, 1932 in Atlanta, GA.
LuLu graduated from the University of Georgia where she met her husband of 64 years, Ken Ford. She developed the three year old program at St. Matthews Baptist Church where she taught for over 20 years. She was honored with two awards for her volunteering at St. Matthews Elementary, a Lifetime Award from the Ky PTA and a Citizenship Award from the St Matthews Business Assoc. She also volunteered at Camp Bluebird. She was an avid golfer and cherished her time outside enjoying nature. Her three children and three grandsons were truly the light in her eye. Known as Nana to so many friends and family, she always engaged and entertained anyone around her. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy, a true southern belle.
Proceeded in death by parents, Dr & Mrs Jefferson Lafayette Richardson and older sister, Ethel as well as husband, Ken Ford.
Survived by three wonderful children, Ken Ford III, and Libbie Martin (Spencer) all of Louisville, KY and Scott Ford (Pat) of Ashland, OR and three equally wonderful grandsons, Spencer Martin of Louisville, KY, Kenny Martin (Carmen) of Broken Arrow, OK, Matt Martin (Emily) of Chicago, IL. Also devoted younger sister, Pooh Tucker, sister-in-law, Shirley Ford Hudson (Joel), brothers-in-law, Tom Ford (Lynn), Paul Ford, sister-in-law, Sharon Casey and the world's greatest nieces and nephews. As well as all my fur babies both on earth and in heaven.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to her church, Beargrass Christian Church or favorite charity of donor.
Lulu and family would like to thank the Masonic Home Community and Hosparus for exceptional care and love.
Services will be at a later date when the world is a healthier place.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020