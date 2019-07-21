|
|
Lucille S. Wilson
Alpharetta, GA. - Lucille S. Wilson, 98, formerly of Louisville, passed away on July 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Winemiller and Icen E. Wilson, her husband of 60 years.
Born, November 7, 1920 in Fairview, West Virginia, Lucille worked as a telephone operator in the 1930's and 40's.
After their marriage, she and Icen made several moves due to his position with the Social Security Administration, eventually locating in Louisville, Kentucky.
In Louisville, Lucille worked for over twenty years at Farm Credit Banks and after retirement, served many years as a volunteer at Baptist East Hospital.
While her talents and interests were many, nothing outweighed nor took precedence over her love of family.
Lucille was considered by each branch, her own and Icen's, as the hub for all the families, the communication source, insuring that those families stayed connected. Needs were met, achievements acknowledged, council given.
She was also a game enthusiast. While yes, some would accuse her of changing the rules to her favor as the game proceeded, it was a charge that, as she was winning, she always denied.
She is survived by her sons, Brett Wilson (Deborah Henderson) Kim Wilson (Pat), Heydon Wilson (Heidi), grandchildren, Brittany Dieterle (Mike) Sarah Barnett, Brennen Wilson, Ashley Beck, Morgan Wilson, Patrick Neely (Claire O'Laughlin), Joshua Neely (Angie), 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019