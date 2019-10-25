Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
1925 - 2019
Lucille Willis Wagner Obituary
Lucille Willis Wagner

Naples Florida - Lucille W. Wagner, 93, formerly of Louisville, died on October 19 in Naples, Florida. She was born Castle Lucille Willis on December 22, 1925, in Greenville, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Henry Willis and Florrie Bivins Willis. She attended Greenville High School, graduated from Louisville Girls High School in 1944, and attended the University of Louisville.

After school, Lucille (who by then was called "Lu") worked at the Army Map Service, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and then as a legal secretary for a law and accounting firm—where she met her future husband, Norbert Thomas Wagner. They were married in 1954 and had one son, Norbert Thomas Wagner, Jr., in 1959. They moved to a warmer climate in Naples, Florida, in 1980, where Lu pursued a career in real estate. Norbert, Sr. died in 2007.

Lu was a voracious reader and an active volunteer, with a strong interest in government and politics. She served as President of the Louisville chapter of the League of Women Voters and Vice President of the Kentucky League of Women Voters. She was honored as a Kentucky Colonel in recognition of her community service.

Lu will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, friend, and daughter. She was most proud of a book she wrote and published entitled Let Me Tell You About Your Grandma as a gift for her son Norb and other family members. It shared stories that had been passed down by her mother Florrie, who lived with Lu and her family until her death in 1991.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lu was preceded in death by her sister, Vernon Willis Browning, and her brother, O. H. (Bud) Willis. She is survived by her son, Norbert T. Wagner, Jr., of Naples, FL, and a number of nieces and nephews, and will also be missed by close friends in Naples.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Chapel, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 on Sunday. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew's House (serving the homeless and hungry in Naples), 2001 Airport Road South, Naples, FL 34112.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
