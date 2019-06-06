|
|
Lucy Sparks Stansbury Tyler, M.D.
Louisville - Dr. Lucy Stansbury Tyler, M.D., died on May 31, 2019 in Sebring FL at the age of 82. Lucy was born in Louisville KY to Margaret Adams and Robert Stansbury. She attended Atherton High School in Louisville before Randolph-Macon Woman's College in VA where she received a BA in Russian and French. She received a Master of Art's degree and was a whiz at caricature. In 1964 she married the architect William Chambers Tyler III. She received her medical degree from the University of Louisville and became the first woman to be Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at the U of L Medical Center. Her medical practice focused on geriatrics, sports and industrial medicine, and lastly, an AIDS clinic in Miami FL. An artist, a co-author of a book on family planning, an aficionado of opera and a dog-lover, Lucy's life was not without consequence. She is survived by her longtime devoted companion and friend, Pamela Dolber, her sister Alice White, several nieces and nephews, her two children, Lucy Tyler Geck and Meg Tyler, and her two grandchildren, Uriel Adriana Tyler and Otto Bruno Bader. A burial ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 15th at 10 a.m., Cave Hill Cemetery, Lot 24, Section 11.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 6, 2019