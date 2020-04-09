|
Lucy Wickstead Duane
Louisville - 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1934. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Duane Jr.; her parents, Aida Lodde and James M. Wickstead; and her sister, Carol Wickstead Brown.
She worked in retail for many years at Gus Meyer and Bacon's. She was a former co-owner of Twig & Leaf Restaurant. She was a very beautiful and intelligent woman.
She is survived by her children, Ellen, Daniel, and Kathryn; her grandchildren, Lauren, Daniel, Matt, Joe, and Lucy; her great-grandchildren, Isaac and Miriam; and her nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be private with a memorial Mass at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020