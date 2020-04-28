Services
Luella Maxine Good


1935 - 2020
Luella Maxine Good, 85 of New Albany, IN passed away on April 20th, 2020. She was born Luella Maxine Downs to Ralph and Audrey Downs of Rensselaer, IN in 1935. Maxine married Robert Good of Cicero, IN in 1955. They raised sons Steve, Ronald and Bruce and lived most of their lives in New Albany, IN. Bob passed in February 2012. Maxine is survived by her sons, younger brother Allen Downs and her four grandchildren, Alex and Mason (Ron and Carrie Good) and Lindsay and Rachel (Bruce and Amy Good). Donations in her memory can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
