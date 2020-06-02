Lula F. Skaggs
Lula F. Skaggs

Louisville - Lula F. Skaggs,85, went to heaven on May 29, 2020 to be with her beloved husband of 67 years Frank. Nothing was more important to her than family. We will miss her kind, generous, and sweet spirit.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Patsy Rogers (Ben), Judy Thompson (Rance) and Debbie McMillan (Bill); wonderful grandchildren, Jennifer and Joshua; and adorable great grandchildren, Brady, Cassidy, Emmalynn and Luella.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Now the God of Peace be with you all, Amen Romans 15:33






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
