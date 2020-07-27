1/1
Lula M. (Baker) Faith
1930 - 2020
Lula M. (Baker) Faith

New Albany - Lula M. (Baker) Faith, 90, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Lula was a member of Northside Christian Church and loved reading, walking, traveling, and tending to her flowers.

She was born on April 5, 1930 in Elizabeth, Indiana to the late John and Martha (Monroe) Baker. Along with her parents, Lula is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Faith; and brother, James Baker.

Lula is survived by her loving children, Pamela Lopp and Johnnie (Helen) Faith; grandson, Che Wesley Lopp; and brother, Frank Monroe.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.

The family requests that contributions in Lula 's memory be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Association.

Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
