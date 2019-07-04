Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Lindenhurst, IL. - Lula M. Tune: 93 years old, formerly of Indianapolis, IN peacefully passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019. She was born in November 1925 in Ashland, KY. In February 1947 she married Edward Tune and they relocated to Indianapolis to raise their family. Edward preceded her in death February 2015 and she relocated to northern Illinois to be near her son. While in Indianapolis, Lula was an active member with Traders Point Christian Church and a longtime volunteer at Westview Community Hospital.

Survivors include: a son Joel (Theresa) Tune; daughter-in-law Jolene Tune; three grandsons: Steven, Jason (Magen), and Ian (Kristine) Tune; a brother James (Doris) Harrington.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lula was preceded in death by her son Thomas and her brothers John and Roger.

Visitation will be held from 10AM until 12 Noon Saturday July 6, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Entombment with committal services will immediately follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Village at Victory Lakes, 1065 E. Victory Drive, Lindenhurst, Il 60046 in Lula's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Lula at www.strangfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
