Lula Marie (Kipp) Daily
Lula Marie (Kipp) Daily

LOUISVILLE - Daily, Lula Marie "GG" (Kipp), 98 died at Audubon Hospital on August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents William B. Kipp and Christine E. Collins Kipp, husband of 64 years, William T. Daily, Sr., her daughter, Carol Marie Thien (Carl), a sister she raised, Patricia Goodlet (OC) and three other sisters, Violet Ruez, Billie Cusick and Garnet Kirsch. She is survived by her son, William T. Daily, Jr. (Brenda) and her daughter, Beverly E. Niemeier (Deacon Bill), and one sister, Sally Lueken (Jim), five grandchildren Christine Niemeier, Carolyn Wright (Tony) and Candee Niemeier, Amanda Hubbard (Joe) and Michael B. Daily and six great- grandchildren, Stephen Piotrski Jr., Jocelyn Wright, Hunter Wright, Andrew Niemeier, Joey Hubbard and James Hubbard. She retired from, Shacklette Elementary, as a baker. She was a founding member of The Church of The Incarnation and was the housekeeper for a several years. Over the years, she belongs to the Altar Society, Senior Club and Helping Hand Ministry. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Church of the Incarnation, Hosparus or Park Terrace Health. Due to the current pandemic, all visitation and the service will be private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
