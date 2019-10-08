|
|
Lula Marie Wagoner
Louisville - Lula Marie Wagoner, 85, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 30, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:30pm-8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Greater Bethel Temple 834 S. 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203. Please Visit www.Evergreen- Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019