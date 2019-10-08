Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Bethel Temple
834 S. 3rd Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Wagoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Marie Wagoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Marie Wagoner Obituary
Lula Marie Wagoner

Louisville - Lula Marie Wagoner, 85, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 30, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:30pm-8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Greater Bethel Temple 834 S. 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203. Please Visit www.Evergreen- Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now