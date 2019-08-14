|
Luther E. McDowell Jr.,
Louisville - Luther E. McDowell Jr., 81, passed away August 11, 2019. Luther was a graduate of Millersburg Military Academy and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville. He then went on to obtain his master's degree from Western Kentucky University. During his 33 year career with JCPS he served as teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal. Luther was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Luther is survived by his children David McDowell, Paul McDowell (Rachael) and Elizabeth Tafel and grandchildren Mallory and Matthew McDowell.
A service to honor the life of Luther will be held Thursday, August 15th at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will begin Thursday at 11am until the start of the funeral. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019