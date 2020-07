Or Copy this URL to Share

Lutricia "Poonie" Bell



Lutricia "Poonie" Bell entered to eternal rest on 7/22/2020, she leaves to cherish 4 children Kendra ( William) Williamson, Ronald McAbee, Kimberly Bell and Ramon Cooper 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren memorial service to be held to honor her life and home going at G.C. Williams Friday July 31st 2020 at 2 pm with celebration to follow with friends and family.









