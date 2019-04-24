|
L.W. "Chick" McCollum
Louisville - 86, of Louisville, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Norton Hospital Hosparus Unit. He was born on July 25, 1932 to the late Leonard McCollum and Esttelle Diehl.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann McCollum; two sisters, Elsie Borders and Mary Lou Kaelin; and a step-daughter-in-law, Judy Briney.
Left to carry on his legacy are his children, Karen Lee (Ray) Nethery, Kevin Dean McCollum, Kathleen Dee (Bill) Moyer, Keith Leonard (Susan Gail) McCollum, Kerry David (Charlotte) McCollum, Kay Lisa (Mark "BlueGill") Dale; five step children, Rick (Connie) Briney, Rhonda Briney, Raymond (Debbie) Briney, Ronald (Tammi) Briney, Rob (Rhonda) Briney; 28 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Clara Ann Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly.
A service to celebrate Chick's life will take place at 12pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019