Lyda Toy Galloway Downs
1930 - 2020
Lyda Toy Galloway Downs

Louisville - Lyda Toy Galloway Downs, 89, of Louisville passed away November 29, 2020

"A Mother holds her children's hands for a little while; their hearts forever."

Lyda was born December 17, 1930 in Henderson, Ky, the daughter of the late Sam Galloway Sr. and Susan Dunn Crawley Galloway. She was married to the love of her life, Walter Downs from Middletown, Ohio (deceased 2012), where they met at Western KY University in 1950. She was preceded in death by brother Sam Galloway Jr. (deceased 2007) and survived by her brother, George Galloway of Henderson, KY and her three daughters, Debbie Druien (Charles Fleischer) of Stuart, FL, Becky Downs and Cindy Crabtree (Nathan Crabtree) of Louisville, Ky.

Lyda has 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Druien, Brett Druien (Kristin), Danielle Barrientos (Cameron), and Kaela Crabtree along with 4 great-grandchildren, Carter, Stella, Harrison, and Beckham .

Lyda became an accomplished artist of oil painting, graduate from Sullivan College, & member of St. Mathews Baptist Church for 50 years. Her unconditional love and compassionate spirit has been a reflection of a life rooted in her Christian beliefs and her love for God. She was the most loving and kind Mother and Wife who shined a bright light and spread much joy & laughter to everyone around her. Her warm, sweet, heart will be greatly missed & will live on in our hearts forever.

Private funeral with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cancer research, StanduptoCancer.org.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
