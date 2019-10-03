Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Lydia C. Talley Obituary
Lydia C. Talley

Louisville - 74, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

She was a retired Teacher with Jefferson County Public School Systems.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Stringer (Lisa) and Chandra Talley; sister, Wanda E. English; 3 grandchildren; one niece; one nephew, a host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
