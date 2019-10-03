|
Lydia C. Talley
Louisville - 74, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
She was a retired Teacher with Jefferson County Public School Systems.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Stringer (Lisa) and Chandra Talley; sister, Wanda E. English; 3 grandchildren; one niece; one nephew, a host of other family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019