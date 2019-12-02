|
|
Lydia K Ralston
Louisville - Lydia K. Ralston 95, of Louisville passed away peacefully Sunday December 1, 2019. Lydia worked for Levi Brothers Department Store and was a member of the Lady Auxiliary 1181. Lydia was met at the gates of heaven by her husband James. She has left behind to cherish her memory her children Edward Ralston (Donna), David Ralston, Patty Parks (Earl), Vicki McComis (Danny), and Gary Ralston, eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A celebration service for Lydia will be held at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. 12:00 Wednesday December 4, 2019 burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M Tuesday December 3, 2019. Condolences for the Ralston family may be left at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019