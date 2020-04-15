|
Lyman Leon Winders
Louisville - WINDERS, Lyman Leon, 89, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Lyman was a pipefitter and proud member of Local #502. He was a Navy Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Margaret Winders.
Lyman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Winders; children, Mark Winders (Lagina), Chris Winders (Christine), Tim Winders (Sherry), and Shannon Kenner; 16 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, brother, Jerry Winders, and sister, Demetra Androski.
The family will be holding private services, with interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Because of the pandemic, there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Highway.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020