Lynda Sue Robinson Simpson
Louisville - 73, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Lynda was born on August 27,1946 in Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Blye Robinson.
She is survived by her father, Ruel Robinson; son, William G. Simpson, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Grether (Tim); brother, Richard Robinson (Becky); and grandson, William D. Simpson.
In loving memory of Lynda, cremation was chosen and there will be no services at this time.
