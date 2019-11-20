Services
Lynda Sue Robinson Simpson


1946 - 2019
Lynda Sue Robinson Simpson Obituary
Lynda Sue Robinson Simpson

Louisville - 73, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Lynda was born on August 27,1946 in Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Blye Robinson.

She is survived by her father, Ruel Robinson; son, William G. Simpson, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Grether (Tim); brother, Richard Robinson (Becky); and grandson, William D. Simpson.

In loving memory of Lynda, cremation was chosen and there will be no services at this time.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
