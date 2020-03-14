|
Dr. Lyndon Scribner "Scrib" Goode, Jr
Dr. Lyndon Scribner "Scrib" Goode, Jr, passed away peacefully March 13, 2020. He was born May 7, 1932, in Harlan Kentucky and was the son of the late Lyndon Scribner Goode and Mattie Kelly Goode.
Scrib was a 1950 graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute (KMI). He had fond memories at KMI, the friends he made and especially the memory of his perfect target shot which was framed and treasured. He was a 1954 graduate of Centre College in Danville Kentucky and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa. Scrib went on to attend medical school at the University of Louisville. Following medical school, he became engaged to his wife of 59 years, Sheila Tandy Goode. He joined the United States Air Force after graduation as a Captain. He treated both U.S. military and citizen patients in Korea before coming home to Louisville and marrying his bride in 1960.
Dr. Goode and his family settled in Hopkinsville, Kentucky in 1965, where he established the first Urology practice in the region. His greatest calling was serving his patients and their families. He was compassionate, caring and tireless in his medical care until he retired at the age of 81.
Those who knew and loved Scrib admired his unconditional love for his family. He was a natural and gifted outdoorsman. Scrib's friends and especially his children and grandchildren will remember what an amazing hunter, fisherman, dog trainer and storyteller he was. He taught us to love the outdoors, to respect life and to be passionate in our endeavors. Our Pop was a lifelong learner of all things medicine, nature, astronomy, and history. He took advantage of every day and every opportunity to better himself and life for those he loved and his patients.
Dr. Lyndon Scribner Goode, Jr served as the Chair of the Kentucky Urological Association and as the Chief of Staff at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. He was one of the founders of the St. Luke Free Healthcare Clinic, the first of its kind in Kentucky. Dr. Goode also helped to endow the Hopkinsville Community College Scholarship for Nursing and Allied Health Professionals.
He was loved by all, especially his patients. He lived a big, beautiful life and was preceded in death by his loving wife Sheila. Pop leaves his children Joe Goode, Chris Goode, and Elizabeth Goode along with grandchildren Adam "Scribby" Goode, Charles Cobb and Henry Cobb to cherish his memory. The family especially thanks his loving caregivers at the Nazareth Home in Louisville Kentucky.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Reverend Father Richard Meredith officiating. Private burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville or St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020