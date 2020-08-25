Lynn Allen Herr



Louisville - Lynn Allen Herr, 65, died at his home in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Lynn was born on July 27, 1955 in Fredericksburg, Ohio, the son of Leonard and Lucille Herr. He graduated from Wooster High School in 1973. He owned and operated Herr Carpet Cleaning business in Louisville for many years. He is survived by his daughter, Devin Herr Hinde (Alex) of Chicago and son Quinton Herr (Crystal) of Christiansburg, Virginia and grandchildren Lucy and Perran. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Cicconetti (Rick) and Melissa Hastings (Tim) and his special friend Becky Gardner. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Alice Herr in September 2016 and his father Leonard Jay Herr in January of 2017.



Calling hours will be held for family from 11:00am to noon on Saturday, August 29 at Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at the Fredericksburg East Side Cemetery at noon.









