Lynn Ann Penrod

Lynn Ann Penrod Obituary
Lynn Ann Penrod

Louisville - 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2019 after a lengthy Illness.

A native of Fremont, Michigan Lynn lived in Louisville and worked for decades in clothing and retail as well as Thoroughbred horse racing with her husband, Steve, with whom she shared a love affair for nearly 40 years.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband Steve Penrod, brother Richard (Carol) Dunning, nieces Cassondra (Jon) Wiseman and Tracy (Joe) Bailey, nephews Jason (Kari), Peter (Kelly) and Benjamin Dunning along with nine great nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents Alwin and Jennie, brother David and sister- in- law Jean Dunning.

Lynn is also survived by countless friends, to whom the family is extremely thankful for their overwhelming support and love.

A private family memorial service will take place on June 1, 2019 in Fremont, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to remember Lynn with a contribution to any organization that supports the betterment of the lives of animals.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
