Louisville - Lynn Dygert Pollio, age 68 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 following a 20-month battle with stage-four lung cancer, with her loving husband Louie, by her side. Lynn brought sunshine into any room with her positive attitude, outgoing personality and great sense of humor. In fact, the longer you knew Lynn, the more you liked her, as she was an inspiration to all. Lynn was a native of the Sherill, NY area, near Syracuse. She moved to Florida in 1979, and then to Kentucky in 1998, relocating with her employer, Humana, Inc. Other employers included RX Crossroads, Shipps and ADP. Lynn is preceded in death by her father, Gordon Dygert; mother-in-law, Julia Pollio; and brother-in-law, John Pollio.



Lynn is survived by her soul-mate and husband, Louie Pollio; step-son, Anthony Pollio (Kim); granddaughters, Ande and Liza Pollio; mother, Vivian Ewing; siblings, Jim Dygert (Karen) and Debbie Shiley (Robert); many aunts, uncles, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews; as well as her sizable circle of friends and colleagues.



Visitation will be held 2 to 8 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). Mass of Celebration will take place at 10 am Tuesday, June 25th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the .